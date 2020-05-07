Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $197,553.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $439,568.25 and approximately $197,553.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00313618 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00417372 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004540 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,279,059 coins and its circulating supply is 19,279,047 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.