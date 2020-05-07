Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 610 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

LOGI stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.78. 185,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,442. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

