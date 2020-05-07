Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.75

News articles about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

