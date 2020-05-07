Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Upbit, Kucoin and GOPAX. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $28.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02130000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00173045 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00055866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,093,853 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, Poloniex, Upbit, IDEX, Allbit, Coinbe, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Kucoin, DEx.top, LATOKEN, YoBit, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

