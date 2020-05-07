Loop Capital Trims Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $23.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,938,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,501. The stock has a market cap of $887.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

