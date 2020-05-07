Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

LBC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 126,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,652. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

