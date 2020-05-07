Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.24 or 0.02130000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00173045 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00055866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

