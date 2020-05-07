ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.67% of ManpowerGroup worth $145,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $5,649,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.39. 436,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,568. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

