Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,963,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,344,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 123.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

