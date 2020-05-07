Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,491,978.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.60. 596,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,982. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

