Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

MAR stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.98. 4,032,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.