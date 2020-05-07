Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,851. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Masonite International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Masonite International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after buying an additional 39,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 20,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

