Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

MCFT has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 318,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at about $1,425,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.