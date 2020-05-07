Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

