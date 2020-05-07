Medicure (MCUJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.73). Medicure had a negative net margin of 121.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of Medicure stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medicure has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.57.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Medicure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

