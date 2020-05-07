Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

MDT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.