MenaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,281.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $562,816.80 and $111,281.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.02133227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00173702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00066880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038333 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,577,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

