Mercadolibre Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercadolibre in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.38.

Shares of MELI traded up $29.14 on Thursday, reaching $772.02. 852,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.69. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $777.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $10,152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

