Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

MEOH stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 1,529,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,149. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.24. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 270.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 10,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

