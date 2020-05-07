Metronome Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $11,161.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004348 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.26 or 0.02132519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00172942 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,956,483 coins and its circulating supply is 10,479,809 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $20.33, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

