Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

