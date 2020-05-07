Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 139.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 213,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

