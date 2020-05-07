Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

