MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $26.75 or 0.00268904 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $214.63 million and $29.12 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00796092 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000896 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,531,715 coins and its circulating supply is 8,022,072 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

