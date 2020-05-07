MINDOL (MIN) Hits Market Cap of $603.60 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00035777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market cap of $603.60 million and $1.45 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00798059 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00277262 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,576 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

