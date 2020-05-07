Misonix (MSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Misonix had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ MSON traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,441. Misonix has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.28.

MSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Misonix from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Misonix from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Misonix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In related news, CEO Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 10,000 shares of Misonix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,649,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,927.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

