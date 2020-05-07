Mixin (XIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.75 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for approximately $164.69 or 0.01660643 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. Mixin has a total market cap of $84.30 million and $4.75 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00210122 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,855 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.