Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires Shares of 2,953 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

