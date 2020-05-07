Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 30,869,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,664,462. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.55. Moderna has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

