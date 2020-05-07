Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

