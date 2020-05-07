Moin Price Down 43.3% Over Last Week (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Moin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Moin has a total market cap of $24,474.45 and $244.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moin

Moin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,163,047 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

