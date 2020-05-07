Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

