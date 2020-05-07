Morgan Stanley Increases Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $18.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Wendys stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 4,919,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

