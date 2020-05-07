Morgan Stanley Raises Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target to $62.00

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Livongo Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO traded up $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 6,014,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,100. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 114.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares in the company, valued at $52,005,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $2,302,118 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Livongo Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

