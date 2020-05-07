Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 16,224 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $30,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

General Dynamics stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.13. 1,855,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.07.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

