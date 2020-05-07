Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,493,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,477 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 20.56% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $26,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,987,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 970,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 171,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 261,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $40.20.

