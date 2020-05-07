Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 33,778 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $62,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.55. 496,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

