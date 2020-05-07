Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,019,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

