Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,795 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $28,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. 1,648,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

