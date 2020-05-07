Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,061 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,344,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. 2,703,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,755. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.