Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,549,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,038 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.58% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $52,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 794,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,265. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

