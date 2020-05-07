Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 1.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 294.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $67.41. 248,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,738. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.