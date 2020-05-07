Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 83.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,510 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,087. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.