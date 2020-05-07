Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Express by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

AXP stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 4,627,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.18. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

