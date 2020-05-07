Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,148 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 1.38% of Compass Minerals International worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 357,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

