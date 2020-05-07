Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $18.44 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $3,837,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $106.35. 1,109,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

