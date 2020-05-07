Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 266,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $415,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.83. 3,309,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.