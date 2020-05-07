Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $27.72 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.20% of Align Technology worth $27,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $22,869,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 56.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.50. 1,263,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,137. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

