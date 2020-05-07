Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $33.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.69% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $33,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 395,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 123,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $144.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,877. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

