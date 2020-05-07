Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $42.35 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,381 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.32% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $42,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,739,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,816,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,692,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 267,418 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,047,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 444,929 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 863,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

